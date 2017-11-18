Private schools should do more to help grads in job hunt

Private universities should be more involved in helping its graduates find jobs (Tough job hunt for private school grads: Poll; Nov 16).

Job fairs are not enough. Professors and advisers should write recommendation letters, suggest job possibilities and do all they can to help graduates.

Private colleges do not need to ensure students get jobs but they should provide resources for their students to be successful in job hunts. The universities have more resources than individuals through their alumni networks and business partners.

Connections made within a university are the most important part of the tertiary experience. Having a shared connection means a lot in the hiring process. Private institutions should be able to demonstrate the effectiveness of their education programmes by helping graduates get jobs. It is a positive reflection on the university in the long run.

Unfortunately, many big firms prefer graduates from famous colleges because of the prestige associated with the institutions. Private university graduates also have to compete for jobs with those from public universities. Because of this, private college graduates choose not to work rather than be underemployed.

It's time for them to discard the mentality that they must wait for an excellent job with a good starting salary. Instead, they must start with whatever job they can find to gain work experience.

Education alone cannot guarantee success in life as hard work and ethics play important roles too.Simply having a degree does not ensure future success, though it does help. One still needs motivation and effort to gain experience. A degree can open up a lot more doors but will not guarantee anything.

Francis Cheng