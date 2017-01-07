Priority queue for pioneers not enforced

It is welcome news that NTUC FairPrice will extend its Pioneer Generation discount scheme for another year and on two days a week, Mondays and Thursdays ("FairPrice extends Pioneer Generation discounts"; Dec 30, 2016).

Unfortunately, the priority queue for pioneers does not seem to work. More often than not, I notice many young shoppers queueing in the designated senior-citizen lane to make their payment. The cashiers manning the priority payment counter also serve them without question.

Not long ago, I was in the FairPrice Bedok North branch and saw half a dozen younger shoppers queueing in the reserved lane. What's more, there was an elderly man in a wheelchair behind them.

I mentioned this to one of the supermarket staff, but she said it was a daily occurrence. She added that some customers would get upset when told not to queue in the priority lane.

Others, according to her, would claim that they did not know they were in the priority lane.

I suggest that more prominent signs be displayed. For example, on Mondays and Thursdays, put prominent signs, preferably in all the four official languages, near the designated priority payment counters in all FairPrice outlets.

Staff can be assigned to guide shoppers.

Of course, sometimes the priority lane may be empty. In this case, younger shoppers should be allowed to queue there. But they should let senior citizens jump the queue when they do turn up.

Tan Kim Hock