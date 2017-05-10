Pricing policy for grab bars a deep concern

Last month, Mr Steven Lo Chock Fei alleged that the Housing Board charges a bundle price of $48 for grab bars regardless of whether the senior bought the full set of 10 or just one or two, under the Enhancement for Active Seniors programme (Give seniors option to buy number of grab bars needed; April 1).

This is a matter of deep concern to many seniors like me, who live in HDB flats.

For decades, seniors have trusted government agencies like the HDB to price goods and services fairly. I believe many would simply pay the $48 without question.

The HDB has yet to respond to Mr Lo. Is there any truth to the allegation? If so, then the HDB must give good reasons for why it has adopted such a business model.

The HDB's silence may be seen as a subtle admission of indiscriminate pricing. It should act before our trust in it diminishes.

Jimmy Chng Joo Beng