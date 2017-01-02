Prevent touting by renovation contractors

The report, "I'm not a cheat, says renovation contractor" (Dec 15, 2016), highlights an area of concern.

It was mentioned that the contractor approached the flat owners when they were collecting the keys to their Build-To-Order flats, so the touting would have taken place on the Housing Board's premises.

If this is indeed the case, then the HDB must step up enforcement against illegal touting in new estates and its offices.

It is important for new flat owners to choose only HDB-registered renovation contractors and use a CaseTrust Standard Renovation Contract to ensure cost transparency and accountability ("Renovation scheme gives home owners extra assurance"; Feb 7, 2016).

As a rule of thumb, payments should not be made in full, in case renovation contractors do not deliver as promised.

Flat owners should also schedule the payments according to when work starts, and withhold the final 10 per cent until they are satisfied with the work done.

With enhanced efforts by the authorities and extra precautions from new flat owners, disputes involving renovation contracts can be reduced.

Francis Cheng