Prevent more elderly suicides

The suicide rate among the elderly has been rising because they face problems like social isolation and declining health.

In 2014, 126 people aged 60 and above killed themselves (Those who feel lonely 'more prone'; Dec 20, 2015).

Many elderly people have been abandoned by their children who have put them in an elderly home or left them to fend for themselves.

To prevent this unnecessary tragedy from recurring, we should show more care and concern towards the elderly.

We should organise activities for the elderly in our community centres, like taiji in the mornings, a short jog or even Chinese chess sessions. This way, they will have something to look forward to every day and, thus, will stay away from suicidal thoughts.

Teo Yin Yan, 15

Secondary 3 student