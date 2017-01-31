Prevent chaos at yellow box junctions

It is not uncommon to see vehicles in popular areas like Orchard Road and Chinatown entering the yellow box at a traffic junction even when the traffic lights are not in their favour.

Chaos erupts when vehicles heading in the perpendicular direction are blocked.

Even worse, these vehicles sometimes enter the pedestrian crossing area and affect the flow of pedestrians.

This chaotic situation can be prevented by gracious and rational driving - drivers simply should not enter a yellow box until the road ahead is clear.

Those who do so should be issued warnings and fines.

Perhaps the authorities could also look into better signalling and communication means, such as a timer, so drivers do not have any excuse to be in the middle of a yellow box blocking traffic.

I look forward to the betterment of the current situation for both drivers and pedestrians alike.

Daniel Chua

