Positive sign Singaporeans are reading self-help books

Knowing more of the global political situation does not help us ordinary citizens, in any way, influence the global political environment ("Can Singaporeans read?"; Jan 14).

The same cannot be said for self-help books because reading them can provide us with useful knowledge, and we can apply what we have learnt to improve our lives directly.

It is very reassuring to know that Singaporeans are proactively reading self-help books.

It is a positive sign that we should be proud of.

We do not want a nation where citizens wait passively for government assistance, without doing anything to help themselves first.

So how can such behaviour be embarrassing?

Wong Boon Hong