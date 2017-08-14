Police officers observe strict safety guidelines on use of Taser guns

We thank Mr Andrew Seow Chwee Guan (Why weren't stun guns used to immobilise suspect?; Aug 8) and Dr Michael Loh Toon Seng (Officers should be commended for showing restraint; Aug 11) for sharing their concerns and feedback.

The police take the safety of the public and our officers seriously.

When effecting an arrest, police officers will assess the most appropriate use of force based on the circumstances; this includes the use of Taser guns under strict safety guidelines.

In the Ang Mo Kio incident, the subject became uncooperative and struggled violently when the police officers were placing him under arrest.

Given the close proximity between the subject and officers involved, it was assessed that the Taser could not be safely deployed on the subject.

We also thank the members of the public who had stepped forward to assist our officers during the incident.

Simon Ng (Superintendent)

Assistant Director (Public Communications Division)

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force