PMD users must be made to follow rules

Our Government must really step up enforcement on personal mobility device (PMD) users who flout the law.

PMD users must also follow the rules. They must push their devices across pedestrian crossings, and be extra careful when travelling in the void decks of Housing Board flats.

I was once almost hit by a PMD user when I stepped out of a lift.

E-bike riders, too, must be taught how to use the roads and pass the Highway Code. They must also equip their bikes with proper lighting. Making these mandatory will save more lives.

Tan Ying