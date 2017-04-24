Pluralistic approach can foster mutual respect for religious perspectives

Ms Priscilla Poh Beng Hoon (Religions encourage followers to reach out to others; April 19) may have missed the point in my letter on April 13 (What are religious leaders doing to promote pluralism?).

She cited many examples of religious organisations reaching out to needy members of the community.

I do not dispute their valuable contributions.

My main contention is who the religious organisations choose or prefer to work with, even for roles not directly related to religion.

It cannot be denied that many such groups prefer to work with those of the same faith, though it is their prerogative to do so.

However, there is a danger that such a preference will cause someone who is not a member of that religious group to be excluded, and this may have negative social implications in the long term.

Having a more pluralistic approach can help foster better understanding of and mutual respect for different religious perspectives.

Wong Lai Chun (Ms)