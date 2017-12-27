Player quota won't improve football standards

I am baffled and confused as to how requiring teams to field at least three Under-23 players in their starting line-ups for league games is going to improve Singapore football (Youth focus a key goal in S-League revival plan; Dec 13).

The main objective of a football club is to win games. In that regard, the coach must have the freedom to field his best men for any match.

If a team has a poor season, more often than not, the coach gets the sack. It would not be fair to the coach if the team loses because he is unable to field his best players.

A quota is also unfair to the senior team members.

Players should be on the field purely on merit.

If the younger players are not up to the standard, then they have to improve so as to put themselves in the reckoning during the line-up selection.

But if they know they will be selected no matter how poor their form is, then where is the incentive for them to improve?

I have two better ideas for consideration.

First, all clubs should take on U-23 players on a probationary or apprenticeship basis.

Each player is paid an allowance to attend school and train. If he proves himself up to the mark, then the club may proceed to offer him a contract. If not, then he should be dropped or seconded to another team to gain more exposure.

Second, the player quota should be mandatory only at local cup games, such as the RHB Singapore Cup, and voluntary at S-League matches.

This will give coaches a good opportunity to assess the young players' abilities.

If they are good enough, I am certain the coaches will field them for league matches, quota or no.

Arthur Lim Teck Meng