PG Ambassadors have proven effective in reaching out to seniors

We thank Ms Elsie Loo for her feedback (Unnecessary work by Pioneer Generation Ambassadors; Nov 25).

Since 2014, volunteers (better known as Pioneer Generation or PG Ambassadors), have visited our pioneers in their homes to explain the benefits of the Pioneer Generation Package.

In doing so, PG Ambassadors played a big part in the movement to thank, assure and honour the pioneers who built Singapore.

After positive feedback from pioneers and their caregivers, the PG Office extended its outreach effort to include all Singaporeans aged 65 and above.

Our PG Ambassadors are able to explain the policies and schemes which cater to the varied and unique needs of our seniors.

Since we started engaging younger seniors (aged 65 to 67) in the past year, we have helped close to 3,000 of them (from varied housing types) gain access to community and government support schemes relevant to them.

Besides explaining policies and schemes, PG Ambassadors also promote healthy and active ageing during their visits.

We agree with Ms Loo's suggestion to engage seniors in the form of mass briefings, such as community talks.

The personalised engagement efforts of PG Ambassadors complement other efforts within the community, including mass briefings, small-group gatherings and house visits by grassroots advisers.

Like Ms Loo, we are keenly aware of the changing profile of our seniors and the rapidly ageing population.

We continually review and adapt our engagement modes to the changing profile of seniors over time, so that our citizens can be well served in the most efficient manner.

David Neo

Programme Director

Pioneer Generation Office