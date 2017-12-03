PG Ambassadors engage lonely seniors during house visits

Ms Elsie Loo has opined that it is unnecessary to go door to door to engage seniors (Unnecessary work by Pioneer Generation Ambassadors; Nov 25).

My husband and I are both members of the pioneer generation, and are volunteers with the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

One evening, we were invited to join a group of Pioneer Generation Ambassadors to visit units that housed lonely seniors. We were told that these individuals were picked from the many appeals to the social service sector, for instance, specific cases garnered from the weekly Meet-the-People Session.

We were met with many welcoming and happy faces at our unexpected but timely visits to the various households.

There are insufficient numbers of volunteers willing to spend the evening knocking on the doors of those seeking assistance.

What my husband and I, and many others like us, are doing is yet another reason for the inception of a Pioneer Generation Office - to answer questions and coordinate visits and other methods to engage those who have appealed for assistance in areas other than with finances.

I hope readers who are interested will visit the Pioneer Generation Office to learn how they can befriend not only the Pioneer Generation but also other lonely seniors who need a friend or a listening ear, especially those living in their vicinity.

Vivien Tan (Mrs)