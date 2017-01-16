PES grading for national service based on medical conditions

We refer to the letter by Mr Goh Geok Huat ("Be more open on how medical condition affects NS performance"; Jan 11), who was concerned about his son's medical condition, adolescent idiopathic scoliosis, and how this would impact his Physical Employment Status (PES) for national service (NS).

Since then, we have spoken to Mr Goh to understand and address his concerns.

The PES grading is determined by a comprehensive assessment of various medical conditions that may impact servicemen's functional capacity.

This ensures that they are deployed in areas where they can train safely and perform optimally during their NS.

The Central Manpower Base informs all pre-enlistees of their PES grading upon completion of the full medical screening process, which may include any follow-up with hospital specialists.

Koh Chia Chee (Colonel)

Commander, Central Manpower Base

Ministry of Defence