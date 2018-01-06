Pedestrian safety key in good traffic management

Three of six letters on The Straits Times Forum page yesterday, excluding the excerpts, highlighted the need to protect pedestrians (Protect seniors, kids from PMD; Stiffer rules should cover PMD users on pedestrian paths; Regulate PMD sellers too; all Jan 5).

Pedestrian safety is primary in formulating any effective road safety rules, using the degree of vulnerability as a baseline.

In Singapore, we seem to overlook this critical fact and continue to see vulnerable human traffic suffer unnecessary harm. Good traffic management should pay heed to pedestrian safety.

If the Land Transport Authority applies this basic approach, road safety would immediately improve.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)