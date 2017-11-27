PDPC investigating complaints against school

The Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) takes all alleged violations of the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) very seriously and will look into all such feedback (Little action taken against flouting of data protection rules, by Mr Terence Lim; Nov 23).

We will not hesitate to take the necessary regulatory action if we ascertain that a breach had occurred.

Mr Lim first came to the PDPC in May to complain about receiving unsolicited marketing e-mails from Aventis School of Management (ASM).

The PDPC resolved Mr Lim's initial complaint immediately by taking up the issue with the ASM's data protection officer, and getting ASM to remove Mr Lim's e-mail address from its marketing mailing list.

Mr Lim then furnished the PDPC with more information about ASM's data collection practices which may have breached the PDPA.

The PDPC is currently investigating these additional complaints.

Contrary to Mr Lim's claim, our officers have been corresponding with him to keep him updated on the outcome of our investigations.

We seek his patience on the matter.

Evelyn Goh (Ms)

Director

Communications & Policy

Personal Data Protection Commission