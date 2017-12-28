Pay must increase to account for inflation

It is good that the Ministry of Education reviews the pay of those in the teaching profession and keeps salaries pegged to the private sector in order to attract the required talents.

But I wonder if the salary revision applies to all teachers.

My wife has been in the teaching profession for more than 30 years. Her highest educational qualification is the A levels.

She has reached the top of her pay scale and has not had any pay increment in the last seven years. In fact, in real terms, she has had pay cuts, due to inflation.

I understand the reason for a freeze in pay once a certain level is attained.

However, I hope the authorities will consider giving civil servants like my wife a pay increment equal to the annual inflation rate.

This will help their salary packages be sustainable in real terms.

Leong Yoke Heng