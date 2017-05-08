Pay bills online? Not on DBS corporate online banking platform

The Singapore Government's ongoing commitment to a digital economy and to tech innovation can only be applauded (S'pore to lead e-commerce push in region as Asean chair; May 5 and $150m boost for AI, in bid to solve 'grand challenges'; May 4).

How strange it is, then, to be told that the DBS Ideal corporate online banking platform is still not capable of providing its corporate customers with an online bill payment function to some of the country's largest institutions, including SP Power, Singtel and StarHub.

Surely online bill payment - widely available everywhere, including on DBS's personal banking digital platform - ought to be the norm by now.

In the absence of the online bill payment option, business customers have to write a cheque, stand in line at SingPost or find an AXS machine to make their payments.

I am not sure that this throwback to a slower time is appropriate for a world that is very definitely on the march in a different direction.

DBS has made no commitment to a fix.

It also does not have any kind of timetable to share on an upgrade that would make its customers more efficient and productive.

Singapore is on a digital fast track.

It is high time that DBS gets on board too.

Janine Stein (Ms)

Managing Director

Pencil Media