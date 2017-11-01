PA's security protocol creates more threats

With heightened security threats, many organisations have ramped up security measures around their premises.

But some organisations seem to have come up with processes that create new threats instead.

I recently visited the People's Association (PA) headquarters.

Visitors entering the premises collect a security pass and are then asked to drive out to the main road and come back in again, due to the directional restriction of the security office area.

The vehicles are not checked again when they come back.

This is senseless and illogical.

The time taken to drive out and come back is enough for an attacker to carry out any plans, pick up an unauthorised person or collect a hazardous item.

I told the security officers that simply getting the driver to reverse his car a little would allow him to drive directly into the premises.

However, the officers said this is the protocol set by the management.

They also added that there had been an accident previously, when a reversing car collided with a vehicle coming in, and this protocol was meant to prevent a recurrence.

If this is the case, then I suggest simply swapping the entry and exit gates.

I am all for increasing security. But a measure that potentially increases security threats does not make sense.

Steven Lim Soo Huat