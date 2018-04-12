Part-time okay as long as MPs are there when needed

Residents do expect their MPs to be there when the need arises, especially when it comes to urgent matters and matters close to their hearts (Can MPs juggle company and resident commitments?, by Mr Cheng Choon Fei; April 11).

But as long as MPs practise good time management and are able to engage and connect with their constituents, it is all right for them to do their job on a part-time basis.

There are MPs who are doctors, lawyers, engineers and businessmen. It is inconceivable that they should give up their professions fully to serve their constituencies.

A part-time arrangement enables them to continue practising in their areas of specialisation and retain their skills and expertise.

General elections are held every five years and there is no guarantee that MPs will remain in their role after subsequent elections.

By keeping their jobs during their tenure as MPs, they would have something to fall back on if they are not re-elected or if they decide to leave the political arena.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng