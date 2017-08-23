Parents must give kids a longer leash

I agree that parents need to ensure their actions help their children to grow up (Parents must loosen apron strings; July 4).

It is a disturbing trend that although students are increasingly brilliant in terms of academic performance, more are displaying a lack of ability to act independently and look after themselves.

A significant part of this phenomenon is attributed to helicopter parenting.

Many parents believe this is in the best interest of their children.

They need to realise that even though the child's development is their responsibility, hovering around them constantly and interfering excessively will only stunt their growth and limit opportunities.

No one wants the future generation to be a group of entitled adults who lack self-awareness, social skills, independence and resilience.

As former Stanford University dean Julie Lythcott-Haims has said, to raise a generation of self-sufficient youngsters, teach them the skills they'll need in real life, and give them enough leash to practise those skills on their own.

Pan JiaQi, 17

Secondary 4 student

