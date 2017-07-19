Parcel scheme good for kampung spirit

For as long as I can remember, Singaporeans have prided themselves on their "kampung spirit" (S'poreans prefer privacy to mingling with neighbours: Poll; June 28).

My grandmother has told stories of times when people did not have to lock their doors at all.

But the newer generation does not seem to identify with the kampung spirit.

Nowadays, I seldom see children playing football at the void deck or any other game together. Most Singaporeans lock their doors up tightly.

But there is hope for improvement, such as in the Park N Parcel start-up (Easy parcel pick up; June 18).

Perhaps this new concept of neighbours helping to collect parcels can be a platform for more interaction and foster neighbourliness within the community.

It is essential to maintain good relationships with our neighbours. After all, there is no harm in doing so.

Tan Wye Yan, 16, Secondary 4 student