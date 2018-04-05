Oxley Road property points to first PM's simple lifestyle

I hope that the government of the day, when deciding the fate of this historic house, will take another point into consideration: It shows the simple lifestyle led by Mr and Mrs Lee Kuan Yew (Ministerial panel lists three options for house at 38 Oxley Rd; April 3).

One might not agree with everything our former prime minister did, but most of us will not dispute that whatever he did was for Singapore's good.

The house will also remind our future leaders not to lead a life of luxury, though they need not also live as simply as Mr and Mrs Lee.

Tan Peng Boon