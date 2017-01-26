Overflowing mailbox: SingPost replies

We thank Mr Jeremy Cheong Weng Kee for his feedback ("Overflowing mailbox a security lapse"; Jan 22).

We have scheduled mail collections from posting boxes on weekdays and weekends, and additional collections during peak periods, such as December.

As noted by Mr Cheong, video surveillance devices are deployed at post office posting boxes.

We thank Mr Cheong for alerting our Bukit Timah Post Office staff to the filled posting box during his recent visit there.

His public-spirited act enabled our staff to gather the parcels within minutes so that other customers could continue using the posting box.

Bryan Lee

Assistant Vice-President

Group Communications

Singapore Post