Overflowing mailbox a security lapse

Published
22 min ago

On Monday morning, when I opened the mailbox for large parcels outside the Bukit Timah Post Office, I saw more than 10 parcels stuck at the mouth of the mailbox. Anyone could have stolen the parcels.

I walked into the post office to inform a staff member. She said the mailbox would be emptied later, when there were more staff around and the scheduled time came for the mailbox to be emptied.

There is a closed-circuit television camera pointed at the mailbox, but this does not mean something cannot go wrong.

SingPost, as a postal provider, is not providing adequate security to paying customers and this situation should not continue.

Jeremy Cheong Weng Kee

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 22, 2017, with the headline 'Overflowing mailbox a security lapse'. Print Edition | Subscribe
