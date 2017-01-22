Overflowing mailbox a security lapse

On Monday morning, when I opened the mailbox for large parcels outside the Bukit Timah Post Office, I saw more than 10 parcels stuck at the mouth of the mailbox. Anyone could have stolen the parcels.

I walked into the post office to inform a staff member. She said the mailbox would be emptied later, when there were more staff around and the scheduled time came for the mailbox to be emptied.

There is a closed-circuit television camera pointed at the mailbox, but this does not mean something cannot go wrong.

SingPost, as a postal provider, is not providing adequate security to paying customers and this situation should not continue.

Jeremy Cheong Weng Kee