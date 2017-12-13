Over-protection can work against teens

My friends and I are often called the "strawberry generation".

I attribute this to the rise in the number of over-protective parents over the years.

Love is a double-edged sword.

Showing suitable amounts of love is desirable, but too much love, care and concern for teens can bring about undesirable effects.

Parents need to place more trust in their teenage children.

When I entered secondary school, my parents started to allow me to make decisions for myself on my academic and non-academic commitments.

I was happier and my grades improved. I learnt to be responsible for my actions, which helped me to grow as a person.

I am thankful for the trust and faith that my parents have in me.

I firmly believe that teens need the time and space to grow and to pick themselves up when they fall in order to become truly independent individuals.

Kuo Pei Yu, 16

Secondary 4 student