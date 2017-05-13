Other funds available for younger S'poreans who want skills training

We thank Mr Lionel Loi Zhi Rui for his feedback on the eligibility for the use of SkillsFuture Credit (Extend SkillsFuture Credit to younger S'poreans too; April 29).

Launched in January last year, SkillsFuture Credit aims to support Singaporeans pursuing skills or working at improving them.

It is for Singaporeans aged 25 and above as it is targeted at those who have completed their full-time education and are transitioning into or have joined the workforce.

Singaporeans below that age can tap their Post-Secondary Education Account (PSEA) to support their learning needs.

The PSEA can be used to offset the fees and charges for a wide range of courses. The list of approved programmes is at moe.gov.sg/education/post-secondary

They are also eligible for course fee funding on courses approved by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG).

More information can be found at ssg.gov.sg/course-fee-funding

Individuals with further feedback or inquiries can contact SSG via our feedback portal https://portal.ssg-wsg.gov.sg or on 6785-5785.

Patricia Woo (Ms)

Director

Corporate and Marketing Communications Division

SkillsFuture Singapore