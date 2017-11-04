Open floating platform to public all year round

I applaud the decision to transform the brutalist architecture of the temporary floating platform into a more attractive permanent anchor of the Marina Bay area (Floating platform to be renamed NS Square; Oct 31).

The plans to make more use of the place will also go down well with Singaporeans.

But the designers of the new platform should go further.

The whole area, especially the seating - itself a significant portion of the facility - must be approached with one clear goal: to be open to all, and not just on the few occasions when events are held.

Currently, security guards shoo away anyone attempting to access the seating area outside of scheduled events, preventing visitors from being able to enjoy the view from the seats or to rest there, for the greater part of the year.

There are numerous examples of outdoor seating in a garden-like setting around the world.

Let us seize the opportunity to create an outstanding amphitheatre in a garden which will be open all year round and become an attraction in its own right.

Paul Robert Jansen