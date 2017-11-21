Onwards to a more inclusive education system

I hope more can be done to support special needs children and their families when it comes to giving them more opportunities to develop in schools (More help to place special needs kids in schools; Nov 18).

Helping these children integrate into the education system is a move towards a more inclusive education system.

Special education schools need to work closely with the Ministry of Education (MOE) to reach out to parents of special needs children.

Having consistent dialogue with these parents will help them look at the options available for their child and allay their fears that a special school is more adapted to educate their child.

Having a support framework and awareness initiatives by these special schools will help parents better assess which school is suitable for their children based on their specific needs.

Special education schools need to work closely with community partners to better understand the challenges that parents and special needs children face to better help them decide confidently which education route best caters to their development.

Darren Chan Keng Leong