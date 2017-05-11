Online bill payment for corporate customers: DBS replies

We thank Ms Janine Stein for her feedback (Pay bills online? Not on DBS corporate online banking platform; May 8).

We will continue to update and improve our online platform to ensure that our corporate customers have better user experience and benefit from faster and simpler processes.

DBS Bank customers can look forward to enhanced bill payment features later in the year.

For greater convenience, corporate customers can apply to pay recurring bills via Giro, which is an automated process that facilitates easy and seamless payments.

There are also several types of bill payment methods - such as account transfers, FAST (Fast and Secure Transfer) payment, and the MEPS (Monetary Authority of Singapore Electronic Payment System) - available to corporate customers on our online corporate banking platform.

However, the type of online payment method to use will depend on which mode the billing organisation is able to accept.

Felix Chan

Executive Director

Global Transaction Services

DBS Bank