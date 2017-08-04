OneService app relevant only for govt agencies, town councils

We thank Mr Gan Hee Ann for his letter (Disappointing experience using OneService app; July 30).

The Municipal Services Office (MSO) focuses on improving coordination in the delivery of municipal services by government agencies and town councils.

MSO's OneService App serves as a platform for citizens to provide feedback on municipal services provided by government agencies and town councils.

It does not include services provided by commercial buildings or private entities, which was the point of Mr Gan's letter - the malfunctioning sanitary fittings at a toilet in Ang Mo Kio Hub.

For matters which come under the purview of a private entity, as in this case, members of the public should raise the matter with the relevant entity directly.

Andrew Chua
Deputy Director, Performance & Coordination
Municipal Services Office

