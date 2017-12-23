On Facebook

Should more be done to make it easier for customers to obtain spare parts to repair their appliances themselves? What are the pros and cons?

While it may be commendable to be able to make minor repairs on appliances, what happens when a repaired appliance short-circuits and catches fire? Which party would be held accountable for product liability?

Annie Ng

The modern economy is built upon a society driven by consumerism. There is overconsumption and an excessive production of short-lived and disposal goods rather than making items durable and that can be repaired.

Cheah Kok Keong

Not all electric appliances are worth repairing. Better to invest extra dollars to buy a new one instead.

Peter Tan

Those who like DIY repair will get the parts and tools themselves willingly. The problem is that we don't have a DIY culture. We have a buy-new-things-and-throw-away culture. This is the main issue. Solve it and buying spares will become easy.

Loh Wai Poon

Buying spares for repair is easy, but the cost may be high. How to repair is a different story. Buying new products and throwing away old ones is even easier.

Bob Tan

How would workplaces need to change to accommodate more digital nomads in the workforce?

Interesting idea. Unfortunately, there are many businesses that are not suitable for such a work style, such as work being centred around specialised in-house software that is accessible only if you use the office PCs.

WenLing Tan

Technology shouldn't replace the chemistry of people meeting at the workplace to communicate and collaborate. And not every business is suitable for nomadic workers who work remotely.

Meeting at the workplace is still very much applicable in the future, as people are not robots and robots cannot replace people.

Wilkie Ong Keng Soon

Change human resource policies insisting employees be physically present in the workplace to be considered "present" in your attendance sheet.

Colin Yeo

Are scramble crossings more efficient than traditional two-way crossings?

Scramble crossings make sense when there are several pedestrians attempting to cross the street in multiple directions. Diagonal crossings also clear gathered space on pavements, which helps decongest foot traffic in highly populated pedestrian areas.

By separating pedestrians and vehicular traffic, the goal is to increase pedestrian safety by not permitting drivers to take free right turns. In theory, this will protect pedestrians from inattentive drivers who do not see the pedestrian in the crosswalk.

Sangha Vandana

I think it's worth giving it a chance during this trial period. If it doesn't work out, then just remove it.

Travis Lin

There's a reason why this is on trial. Scramble crossings work in Tokyo because people there generally walk briskly and keep within the crossing time limits. In Singapore, everyone's walking speed varies. Unfortunately, scramble crossings are not for those who walk slowly. Such crossings will work if the crossing times are kept short and people get across quickly.

Ben Tan

Definitely better than allowing the green man to come on and then turning on the green signal for cars to turn into the stream of pedestrians.

Kuan Tek Seang

Construct underground crossings and do away with the surface crossings.

Shunxiang Teo