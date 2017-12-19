On Facebook

Disciplinary hearings over a brawl between National Football League Division One sides Safsa and Yishun Sentek Mariners were postponed until after the final match of the 2017 season. Do you think that postponing potential punishment to the next season lessens its impact?

Disciplinary action cannot be delayed! Ill-discipline on the football field can cause big trouble if we do not control it quickly and discipline seriously. This is part of professionalism.

Loh Wai Poon

If a child commits an offence now, do you postpone disciplinary action to next year?

Robert Lim

Are Singaporeans concerned about climate change? How do you think more people can be encouraged to be environmentally friendly?

Singaporeans lag far behind our peers in Taiwan, South Korea and Japan. On paper, we make it sound like we have a lot of initiatives but in essence, it's a big wayang show.

Kok Chwee Sim

Link conservancy charges by town councils to recycling efforts.

Vanessa Chong Hwai Yuet

Mandatory regulations are the best pusher for us to be more environmentally friendly.

Nigel Peh

Do you think the Asian koel's call is loud and jarring? Should measures be taken against this?

The koel's call is overly loud and jarring for some people? I bet they have never gone travelling and lived around nature, if they think that's overly loud.

To me, it's a comforting sound... The noise made by humans is more annoying than the koel's call.

Lynn Flint-Sung

You try having it wake you up 45 minutes before your alarm clock every day and I am sure you will empathise with sufferers. (The birds) just keep going at it... You can't just cover your ears and try to sleep through it because they actually go through a crescendo chorus.

Dave Kwan

I think we have forgotten to live our life among nature. The koel's irritating calls, the otter's expensive koi buffet, and wild boar encounters are just reminders that we, humans, are sharing space with Mother Nature.

With the current state of redevelopment, I think there is a lot more that can be done to support our fragile ecosystem - for example, conserving the pockets of secondary forests from being cleared for development.

Amir Hamzah