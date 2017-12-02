On Facebook

What gaps are there in our eldercare facilities? How can we better help our elderly to age in place?

I hope HDB will build more Kampung Admiralty type of flats for seniors.

Colette Lim

One area is to enable easy access to essential services by making these facilities within reach without them having to cross roads, use overhead bridges or underpasses, and so on.

Allan Tan

Have more elderly-friendly parks, where bicycles or e-scooters are not allowed. I realise that a lot of seniors are worried about those who travel at high speed.

Lingjia Chen

If I were an elderly person, I would like to have my own living space, perhaps a studio or a two-bedroom apartment. Having medical facilities on hand 24/7, as well as amenities like a kopitiam, supermarket, communal dining area and clubhouse would be convenient.

Many eldercare communities in foreign countries ensure that the senior citizens are able to have their independence and privacy in their own homes and yet have facilities on site to ensure that they are cared for.

Margaret Lee

Assisted living technologies will be useful especially in the future when the number of elderly folk soars. Imagine being able to predict... and respond to emergencies and being able to mobilise a network of caregivers.

Darren Choo

Do you agree that there are good and bad failures? Can error management help to overcome the fear of failure?

Error management is not about accepting failure or trying to create a culture of error acceptance. However, it is one of the epistemic approaches to understanding what went wrong, how the process can be rectified, and avoid making future errors.

It seems like our "kiasuism" has resulted in people avoiding taking calculated risks.

Instead, many people just wait for things to happen, wait for other people to make mistakes, pounce on those who tried and failed, then feel good about themselves.

Lim Sait Kiat

I would say every failure is a lesson for the next step of success. Once you have figured out your weakness... who knows, you might succeed at the next try.

Elaine Claire

A good failure is when we admit it is a failure, learn something from it, and find out how to improve and do better. A bad failure is when we deny it is a failure, don't learn anything from it and repeat it over and over.

Theo De Roza

Failure is the mother of all success.

Eunice Ong

Can more be done to welcome foreign workers to Singapore? What measures do you think will help them assimilate into society?

There are already so many (foreign workers) here, there is no need to welcome more.

Sangha Vandana

Why should we assimilate the foreign workers into our society? They are here to work on a contract and go home when the contract is finished. They are not our potential citizens; we should assimilate the permanent residents into our society as they are our source of new citizens...

Foreign workers need to know where to get help when their employers bully them. They need to know how to send money home. They need to know the relevant laws and agencies that can help them. These are fair demands. Don't confuse being a gracious host with welcoming them into my family.

Loh Wai Poon

It is only right to protect the rights and interests of all workers, including foreign workers. The penalty for errant companies must be upped.

Marc Wang

Why are foreign workers afraid to report errant employers? It's simple; even though the authorities protect them, no one ensures that they find another job. What happens to the workers when their errant employers are caught? Most will be repatriated. Unless the Manpower Ministry starts a department to help them find employment, few will report errant employers.

Edwaard Tan