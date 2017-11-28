On Facebook

Is setting aside time in school for critical thinking necessary? How can schools help students develop this skill set?

Students need to think during lessons too, when facing problems. Some do not have the habit of thinking through before asking for help, even for simple tasks... They need to learn to solve day-to-day problems. If not, some do well in class but could be clueless in life.

Colin Chee

I believe that critical thinking comes from exposure to workshops, competitions and leadership roles. Schools do not need to have extra activities just for this skill set. Students should try to be active in and out of school, not be afraid to try something new, and seek knowledge.

Teh Ru En

Set time for critical thinking? Isn't critical thinking already part and parcel of teaching/learning any subject?

Anna Hand

How can people be persuaded to change their diets in order to fight climate change?

It is more expensive to have a lifestyle of vegetarian diet and use plant-based products. Make it economically attractive before talking about change.

Yvonne Chow

Singaporeans must understand how climate change can drastically affect their lifestyle before switching from animal-based food to plant-based. It's asking for a major mind shift when most of us are meat lovers.

Harry Chia

Go back to our forefathers' time. Don't eat meat daily. Eat plant-based protein like tofu and tempeh. Indulge in meat only during special occasions like festive seasons or weddings.

Normarlina Mohd Taib

You can't. It's basic survival instinct, since our well-being depends on a balanced diet.

Gavin Loh Suan Hong

Turning vegan would actually exacerbate the decline of the environment. Say, you stop consuming a kilogram of beef. You can replace it only with 6kg to 7kg of broccoli to get the same amount of calories. That means even more forests have to be cut down for farming.

Au Gong

Changing diet is only the tip of the iceberg in combating climate change. There are simpler, easier ways to effect change.

Peter Tan