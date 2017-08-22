On Facebook

Will policies that favour large families encourage Singaporeans to have more children?

Have children only when you want them, not because of incentives and policies. That would be quite selfish.

Margaret Chong

There must be a graduated increase in subsidies for every sibling in a family, where the Government picks up the bill for milk powder and childcare arrangements for the child up to six years of age. This will encourage families to have more children.

Wilkie Ong Keng Soon

It is time to redefine what a family unit is. There are many who would love to have children but government policies are not in their favour... It's simply recognising and supporting those who truly want to have a family rather than forcing those who do not want children to have them.

Adrian Haan

My flexible work schedule and very supportive grandparent caregivers give me more time with my children, and the combined benefits are what makes me seriously want to have another one.

If similar mindsets can be encouraged with public education, flexible work schedules and tweaking of policies to benefit the seniors taking care of their grandchildren, I strongly believe more middle-income families will be convinced to have bigger families.

Jovene Chua

How can public service organisations be more proactive in considering the needs of people with disabilities?

When designing and building a new neighbourhood, build ramps and other disability amenities, and not wait for the town council to build them later.

It's a waste of resources to remove a perfectly good staircase in order to build a staircase and ramp in its place.

Liu INan

Treat and recognise all outstanding achievers in the world of sports or other disciplines equally, whether they are able-bodied or not. Just because they are not able-bodied does not mean they should be treated as inferior to one who is. After all, they are still human.

Peter Tan

Should children have a say in their parent's remarriage? How should matters like inheritance be dealt with when a parent remarries?

The children can voice their agreement or disagreement about their parent's remarriage. But the decision rests with the parent.

For inheritance, it has always been the parents' prerogative. Children have never had and should never have a say on inheritance matters.

Kevin Koh

Children have no right to dictate their parents' lives as long as the parent is mentally sound.

They should also not think their parents owe them an inheritance - even if the estate doesn't go to a new spouse, the parent could will it entirely to charity. There is no legal obligation to pass one's estate on to one's children.

Umm Yusof

The children may have cause for worry but it shouldn't be the obstacle to the parent remarrying. It should be about being supportive instead of worrying about inheritance.

Lynn Flint-Sung