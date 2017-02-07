On Facebook

Should our weekly working hours be reduced?

As an SME owner, I have never believed that one should work late to show that one is working... If my staff have cleared their work for the day, I don't hesitate to let them go off at 3pm to spend more time with their family.

You don't really have to show the management that you are working late to get things done - as long as you get things done efficiently.

Andrew Yeo

Shortened hours means people are forced to be more productive within a short time. And that's good because they get to go off earlier, rest well, be with family, and engage in activities which do their emotional well-being good.

Mel N Zack

There are many reasons (for working long hours) - wanting to impress, look important, ensure job security, or needing overtime pay etc. It also depends on what kind of boss you are working with. So what if you have work hours reduced? The non-official hours are the real killer.

Poh Wah Eric

Singaporeans are not hungry enough to learn and also to strive for improvement. A lot want to live within their own comfort zone and expect the company to feed their "want" despite continuing to do the bare minimum. Shorter working hours would mean a decrease in productivity, and also make Singapore a less attractive place for investors and business partners.

Chee Leong

Are Singaporeans pronouncing English words wrongly? Should there be an awareness campaign on how simple English should be spoken?

Schools can implement a Read Aloud Programme where students read printed material such as newspapers and books...

For adults, videos recorded by professionals can be used and circulated over social media to teach them how to pronounce commonly mispronounced words properly.

Michelle Wants You

Singaporeans are indeed mispronouncing some English words. When I tell my students how some of those words are to be pronounced, they were shocked.

They brought up a good point too - what if I go to a shop and ask for flour (pronounced as flower) and the shopkeeper does not understand me? In my opinion, such pronunciations have to be corrected from a young age.

Siti Zaleha Sharip

No, don't change the way you speak English. I love the Singapore accent; it has its own elegance! Don't be like everyone else. Have your own unique sound.

Rosemary Chan

There is no need to be perfect. As long as the message is passed, and mutually understood, it's fine... Why must we be so "high class" where English is concerned? Those from other countries have their own ways of pronouncing too.

Siti Nor'aini A S