On Facebook

What is more important when choosing subjects in school - interest or ability to keep up? How can either one be determined?

Interest should always be the main consideration when it comes to choosing which subjects to study. After all, if you like the subject, wouldn't you be motivated to put in effort?

Chong Zhi Hao

I had to guide my child to be practical. At the end of the day, you need good results to go to the next level. If interest equals good results, that's a bonus. Otherwise, you have to be pragmatic and choose the subjects you won't struggle with and don't need extra tuition for.

Cyra Lotus

Ability is more important. The student may have a lot of interest in the subject and put in a lot of effort, but if he still cannot keep up, there is no solution for it. When that happens, the student could grow to hate the subject, even if he loved it to begin with.

Illyanna Vee

As someone who has recently finished secondary school, let me weigh in. If you're old enough to be choosing subjects, it would often be at around age 14. By then, there must be practical considerations.

I pursued my interest and I struggled. I loved history and literature so, even though my real strength was in the latter, I took History Core and Literature Elective... and I could not keep up.

Yes, interest should be a factor. However, I can't help but think that I might have fared better had I played to my strengths instead.

Vivian Liew

A writer suggested that there should be an element of "national service" involved when subletting out the National Stadium to the national football team. Do you agree? How important is it for national teams to play at iconic stadiums?

Calling it "national service" is an insult to our NSmen. We are not asking the National Stadium to lay down its life to defend Singapore. This is just corporate social responsibility.

Loh Wai Poon

The National Stadium will never be the country's true National Stadium unless Singapore's national football team is permanently based there and all its home matches are played there... It is football that touches Singaporeans' hearts.

Ronald Yeo

Why keep asking for the National Stadium when our football team can't even perform to the national standard expected from it?

Joseph Tan

What's a home ground without the fans?

Khalil English

Given the need to be more aware of the real state of the world and the challenges we face, what should Singaporeans be reading to broaden their horizons?

Read a diverse range of newspapers to get all their views.

Dinesh Bora

Read anything and everything. Join good Facebook groups or clubs to learn what and how people think.

Challenge their views and the status quo. Always be curious and always keep learning. If you're the smartest guy in the room, then you're in the wrong room.

Theo De Roza

Some well-written Chinese articles from other media should be translated and covered.

Kc Tan

The Economist and Time, National Geographic and Discovery magazine.

Edmund Ho