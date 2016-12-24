On Facebook

Should small animals be allowed on public transport?

If they are in a carrier and well behaved, they should be allowed on public transport. If the pets are not well-behaved, the driver can ask the owner to leave the bus.

Ivin Lim

There could be designated public buses which pet owners could use when they need to ferry their pets around. Not all taxis take pets. So there has to be some way that allows owners to do their tasks involving their pets.

Not all pet owners are considerate but on the same score, there are many responsible ones... these owners need not be deprived of such a service.

Serene Tang

No. The bus or train is an air-conditioned, enclosed space. With pets in it, the fur and dust will dirty the bus and cause discomfort to commuters. A lot of people are allergic to fur and dead skin. Plus, will the pets be able to handle the loud sounds of the bus acceleration and harsh braking?

Ong Zun Kai

It's best not to, even though I am an animal lover myself. Let's not trouble others; we have to be considerate and sensitive towards others. Not everyone would welcome it.

Valerie de Rozario

I carry my hamster in a carrier if I need to take it somewhere, like the vet. And so far no one has complained...

It stays secure in the carrier at all times. If I can give that basic respect to other passengers, I don't see why other passengers cannot allow the same respect and understanding to pet owners. Have we lost the "gotong royong" spirit and cannot even give and take on such an issue?

Aric Adam

Why do people pass their race bibs to others? How can this practice be discouraged for the sake of safety?

Rather than blaming the runners for changing bibs, why not ask the organisers why they make it so difficult to change bibs? All that is needed is to record the name and next of kin details of the replacement runner.

Ben Pickford

No big deal to change bibs. Whoever is running has to answer for his decision.

Annie Tan

Should Singapore's optical shops take their business online?

Your eyesight needs to be checked by an expert to prescribe the correct degree and spectacles. You cannot do that online... If your spectacles are under or over the degree, it will damage your eyesight.

Sangha Vandana

Only for sunglasses, not for prescription glasses. The authorities need to come down hard on any companies attempting to sell prescription glasses online.

Liu INan