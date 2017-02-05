Offer option of dialect classes for the young

The use of dialects has been discouraged by the Government for more than 30 years.

As a result, most of the younger generation are unable to comprehend dialects and cannot communicate in dialect with the elderly.

The recent screening of TV shows in dialect, such as Jiak Ba Buay and Hua Hee Tio Ho, suggests that the Government is softening its stand.

In order for the younger generation to continue preserving our culture and be able to communicate with the elderly, it is essential that the Ministry of Education considers offering dialect classes to them, either as an enrichment programme or elective subject.

Leow Wen Hao