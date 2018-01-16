Off-peak pass was a two-year trial

We thank Mr Cheng Choon Fei (Disappointing move to end off-peak transport pass for seniors) and Mr David Kwok Ng Kan (Why stop off-peak pass?; both published on Jan 10), and also Mr Jeff Tan Hong Liak (Caught off guard by end of seniors' off-peak card) and Mr Chee Chi Weng (Downside to end of off-peak pass; both on Forum Online, Jan 11), for their letters.

The Off-Peak Pass (OPP) was introduced in July 2015 as a two-year trial to encourage more commuters to travel during the off-peak period. Fewer than 200 rail commuters shifted to travel at off-peak hours.

To benefit more commuters across the entire rail network, the Public Transport Council (PTC) then recommended the introduction of lower morning pre-peak fares as part of the 2017 Fare Review Exercise.

With this, the OPP, along with the Free Pre-Peak Travel (FPPT) trials, was to end.

These recommendations were accepted by the Government. The new fare structure was publicised by the PTC on Oct 30 last year, well ahead of its implementation on Dec 29.

Senior citizens with concession cards can continue to enjoy a discount of around 25 per cent off adult card fares, depending on the travel distance. Those travelling during pre-peak hours will also enjoy a 25 per cent discount off the lower pre-peak fares.

They also have the option to purchase the hybrid Senior Citizen Monthly Concession Pass at $60 (half the price of the Adult Monthly Travel Pass), which allows unlimited travel on basic buses and trains (including during peak periods).

Following its announcement of the new lower morning pre-peak fares and cessation of FPPT and OPP trials, PTC, together with the Land Transport Authority and public transport operators, placed close to 300,000 posters and brochures at various MRT stations and bus interchanges islandwide and on board buses to inform commuters and to enhance its public outreach efforts.

Daniel Lau

Director, Policy & Regulation

Public Transport Council