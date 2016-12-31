Observe lane discipline for a safe journey at checkpoints

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority works closely with the Land Transport Authority to ensure the safety of motorists using the land checkpoints ("Help drivers who enter motorcycle lanes at checkpoints" by Mr Francis Cheng; Dec 23).

There are road signs ahead of the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints to guide motorists to the appropriate lanes.

For motorists who have entered the wrong lanes, we will monitor and deploy our officers to guide them to the correct lanes or to exit the checkpoints using the designated U-turn points.

Motorists can also approach our officers at the checkpoints should they need assistance.

We advise all motorists to observe lane discipline at all times.

This will ensure a smooth and safe journey for all checkpoint users.

Serene Wong (Ms)

Head, Public and Internal Communications

Corporate Communications Division

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority