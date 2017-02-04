NUS project team has learnt to be more sensitive to conservation issues

We thank Miss Sumita Thiagarajan for her feedback ("Be more thoughtful when visiting beaches"; Feb 2).

The Across the Equator team at the National University of Singapore shares similar concerns, including on the importance of environmental awareness and conservation.

We initiated the Across the Equator project to provide students with a unique out-of-classroom learning experience.

We regret that the voyage team was not aware of the international guidelines on the collection of shells and had picked up a few dead shells that were washed ashore.

We appreciate the feedback received and we are now working with NUS' marine science and conservation experts to better understand this matter.

The affected shells were handed over to the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore on Wednesday.

This has been a learning experience for everyone involved, and we will be more mindful of our actions in the future so as not to leave anything behind or remove anything from nature.

We are also working with our NUS marine science and conservation experts, as well as other organisations to improve future voyages.

Martin Henz (Associate Professor)

National University of Singapore