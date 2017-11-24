NParks will ensure users are kept informed

We thank the Forum letter writers for their feedback (Public parks should not be closed for commercial event; Nov 17; and Public must be informed early of park closure; Nov 18).

For the duathlon that was held at Angsana Green, East Coast Park, on Nov 12, about 120m of the cycling path next to the event site was temporarily closed for three hours to facilitate the event.

During this period, park users were redirected to an adjacent footpath for use as an alternative cycling track.

The rest of the park remained open for park users to enjoy.

The National Parks Board will continue to work closely with event organisers to put up signs onsite and update our website to keep park users informed about path closures and alternative routes available to ensure the safety of park users and minimise inconvenience to the public.

Chia Seng Jiang

Group Director, Parks

National Parks Board