Not helpful to highlight issue along racial lines

My friends from the minority races are uncomfortable with the highlighting of the war on diabetes along racial lines, as seen from their social media posts.

This is an old issue and has surfaced at various times over the past decade.

A more accurate and sensitive way of educating the public could be to focus on how the lower socioeconomic class, across all races, actually lack the resources, time and knowledge to make the necessary lifestyle changes.

The focus on strategies with a racial approach risks alienating the people most affected.

Let us not forget that this is a common health problem affecting urbanised communities worldwide, across ethnic and national lines.

Teoh Ren Shang (Dr)