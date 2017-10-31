Not all ramps at overhead bridges are useful

It costs an average of $1.8 million to build a pair of ramps at overhead bridges (Why only some overhead bridges have ramps; Oct 28).

But some ramps are simply a waste of funds.

For instance, I have observed that the ramps at the overhead bridge near AUPE Building in Upper Paya Lebar Road are rarely used. Even old folk with walking problems prefer to struggle up the steps.

This is because even though the ramp has a gentle slope, it is an exhausting 100m-long walk at either end.

The ramps at such bridges are not effective and serve little purpose.

Lifts are the way to go for overhead bridges. All future bridge designs and construction should incorporate lifts.

The programme to equip existing bridges with lifts should be relooked. More pedestrian bridges should be on the list.

It would also be useful to inform the public on which bridges have been selected or added to the list and when they can expect the lifts to be installed.

Kambo Liu