No reason to fear Xi or China

It is too early to speculate what Chinese President Xi Jinping will do with his power (Xi has bolstered his power, but what will he do with it?; Oct 30).

His ideology, the Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, reflects China's unique political thinking.

The doctrine being added to the Communist Party of China's (CPC's) Constitution affirms his paramount position in the party.

The secret of the CPC lies in understanding the relationship between the party and the people.

Mr Xi's anti-corruption drive was one of the best actions taken to remove corrosive party members to pre-empt future decline and the downfall of China.

Mr Xi is the power centre of the Politburo Standing Committee and the core of the CPC. His track record over the last five years, and his work in the forthcoming five years, may justify an extra term after 2022.

Indeed, the Chinese are lucky to have Mr Xi as president. The CPC and the people respect his firm but prudent governance. There is no sign that he wishes to become Mao 2.0 or just another emperor.

The Western world should trust that China will not become a global hegemony.

It will become the next great power, a responsible member of the international community and an economic superpower with influence over global politics.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi