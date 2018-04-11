No reason for Parliament Speaker to be full-time post

The Parliament Speaker post has always been a part-time position and a ceremonial one.

I disagree with Mr Cheng Shoong Tat's view (Post of Parliament Speaker should be full-time; April 7).

The Speaker only presides over the sittings in Parliament, making sure there is orderly conduct of parliamentary business.

But does Parliament convene often enough to make it a full-time position? Will Singaporeans be OK with the Speaker receiving a full-time pay, given the current number of Parliament sessions?

Besides, I think that it is good for the Speaker of Parliament to know what is happening in the private sector. This is especially so as most Speakers will qualify to run for the presidency.

Alvin Tey Guan Jie