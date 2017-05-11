No phthalates in Tower Transit's signature scent

Tower Transit's signature scent is completely and verifiably phthalate-free, and does not contain any known respiratory allergens or harmful materials (Check if chemicals in fragrances are safe, by Mr Lim Teck Koon; May 3).

It is produced under some of the most stringent health and safety regulations set by the International Fragrance Association(Ifra), the global authority on the safe use of fragrances. Ifra's standards are informed by an international expert panel of dermatologists, pathologists, toxicologists and environmental scientists.

We have taken a very subtle approach to the use of our signature scent, so that passengers are more likely to pick up a general sense of freshness in the air rather than a particular scent. Our hope is to elevate the customer experience on buses, and passenger feedback has been very encouraging so far.

Glenn Lim

Group Communications Director Tower Transit