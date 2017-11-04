No need to throw away misshapen food

It is commendable that FairPrice promotes the purchase of fruit and vegetables that look imperfect, at marked-down prices (Supermarkets get tips to cut food waste; Oct 14).

Its donation of unsold canned food to the needy also ensures that the food is put to good use.

These initiatives have enabled the supermarket chain to reduce its total food wastage.

However, consumers also have a major part to play in cutting down on food wastage.

A survey by Electrolux has shown that 83 per cent of Singaporeans would purchase only fruit and vegetables that look visually appealing.

Weekly vegetable hunts organised by the "Freegan in Singapore" initiative turn up enough vegetables to set up a makeshift stall.

While foraging for food that is disposed of is not the way to go, the quantity of edible food thrown away that could have been salvaged for the needy does provide food for thought.

Consumers should keep in mind that misshapen organic produce has the same nutritional value and taste as the good-looking ones.

They should also buy food thoughtfully and not more than what they can eat.

If everyone tosses out a little less, we can collectively make a difference.

Li Chujie